Nigeria: U.S. Universities Admit About 13,000 Nigerians Yearly

22 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The United States Consulate's Public Affairs Officer, Mr Stephen Ibelli, says that about 13, 000 Nigerian students are admitted in U.S annually.

Ibelli made the disclosure during the launch of the 'Windows on America' Hub at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka, on Tuesday.

He described Nigerians as one of the most dominant immigrant groups in the US.

He said that the 'Windows on America' hub was aimed at providing Nigerian youths with educational opportunities available in USA

"Windows on America" are free spaces that offer services to students to learn about how to study in the United States and how to apply for scholarships to study abroad.

"The hub will help to promote mutual understanding between the U.S. and great youths of Nigeria to access information about the country, its government, history, culture and education system

"The hub will also provide free libraries, online courses, trainings on resume writing, incubation centre for talented youths to develop their natural endowments, as well as their leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

"We have about 13,000 Nigerians admitted to study in the U.S. yearly. This shows that both nations share diverse cultural uniqueness," he said.

Ibelli, who said the programmes offered at the hub would be free of charge for all interested youths, urged them to take advantage of the platform and resources provided to develop themselves.

He appreciated the university management for the partnership and for their efforts which he said culminated in setting up the hub.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of NAU, Prof. Okechukwu Esimone, recalled that the plans for the establishment of the hub at the university began in December 2018.

Esimone said that the Memorandum of Understanding between the American Embassy and the university was, however, signed in July 2020.

"The present Public Affairs Officer has pursued the actualisation of the project with admirable gusto.

"The Awka Windows on America, being a resource and training centre, would without doubt be a huge asset to the staff and students of the university," he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X