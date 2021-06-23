Nigeria: Police Foil Kidnap of Expatriate in Kaduna - El-Rufai Commends Operatives

22 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Wuyo

The police in Kaduna state has foiled the kidnap of an expatriate in Dankande of Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Kaduna State Government has commended the operatives who thwarted bandits following the attempted kidnapping on Monday

Samuel Aruwan ,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State,said in a statement that the officers, while providing an escort detail to an expatriate late on Monday night, ran into an ambush laid by the bandits around Dankande.

He said after a prolonged gun duel, the bandits were repelled, many carrying serious gunshot wounds as they fled into the forest.

"A subsequent search of the area yielded the lifeless body of one of the bandits, along with four AK-47 magazines, loaded with 120 rounds of live ammunition. A mobile phone was also recovered, and is now central to ongoing investigations."

"Governor Nasir El-Rufai welcomed the report with satisfaction, and has conveyed his gratitude to the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Muri and his team. The Governor reserved special praise for the operatives who foiled the attack, and lauded their gallantry. "

"Letters of commendation from the Governor will be issued to the police operatives," he said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X