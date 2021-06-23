Nigeria: Govt's Anti-Media Stance Worse Than Decree 4 - Won't Be Allowed - Editors' Guild

22 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, said on Tuesday that attempts by the Federal Government to censor the media was worse than the infamous Decree 4 of 1984, which was promulgated during the military era, and vowed to resist it.

NGE President, Mustapha Isah, who stated in Lagos, condemned the recent anti-media actions of the Federal Government.

Vanguard reported that government announced the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria on June 4, citing the persistent use of the platform for activities capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence.

And last week, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, asked the House of Representatives to pass laws regulating internet broadcasting and social media in Nigeria.

He also asked the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, to regulate prices, rates and tariffs of satellite and cable television services in the country.

Countering these, the NGE President said actions by the government was worse than the draconian Decree 4, noting that it was meant to muzzle press freedom.

According to Isah, "There is an onslaught on press freedom in this country. Aside from the move to regulate press freedom, look at the bill to amend the Act setting up the Nigerian Press Council and the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC.

"You could see the very obnoxious positions that if they are allowed to pass, forget about press freedom in this country. It is that bad.

"At present, we are planning series of actions against the design to completely muzzle press freedom in this country and we will not allow it. We will not sit idly and allow them to do that.

"Freedom of expression is in our constitution. This is even beyond Decree 4 right now; what is happening is beyond Decree 4. In a democracy? This won't be allowed.

"The NGE is already working with other organisations such as the NUJ (Nigeria Union of Journalists) and other civil society organisations on actions.

"I don't want to pre-empt our eventual agreement, but we are not happy at all. In 2015, if the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had put in place these laws, would the All Progressive Congress, APC, had got into power in 2015?

"It is sad that those who benefitted from freedom of expression are now muzzling the same freedom of expression they used in getting into power in 2015."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X