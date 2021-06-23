Nigeria: Buhari Vows to Bequeath Citizens-Led Policing System

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to bequeath "a citizens-led policing system" to the nation at the end of his eight-year rule in 2023.

The president also declared that his administration has demonstrated firm commitment towards changing the principle and strategy of policing in Nigeria.

This is just as he has mandated the Ministry of Police Affairs to receive complaints from the general public on cases of abuse and maltreatment by police officers.

The president, according to a release by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, made this disclosure Tuesday in his address at the passing out parade of 418 officers of the 3rd Regular Cadet Course at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil-Kano.

President Buhari also said he has given a directive to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission on the upward review of police emoluments.

On the revised salary and allowances for the Nigeria Police, the president said it will be commensurate with the vital functions they are performing as the lead agency in internal security assets.

In the speech delivered on his behalf by the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, the president said a citizens-led policing system informed the approval for the adoption of community policing as the internal security strategy of the country, as well as the approval of funds to support the implementation process.

The president noted that the police reform initiative, embarked upon by his administration, has focused on improving the welfare of the force, recruitment of 10,000 junior police officers annually, investing in the upgrade of facilities at the Nigeria Police Academy and other police training institutions in the country, among others.

"In addition, a Nigeria Police Academy (Establishment) Bill is currently receiving legislative attention at the National Assembly. On passage, the Bill will give full legal backing to the existence and academic programmes of the Nigeria Police Academy and fully legitimize its status as a Police University.

"Furthermore, as part of our police reform initiatives, the Police Public Complaint Committee, which is domiciled in the Ministry of Police Affairs, has been resuscitated with the mandate to receive complaints from the general public on cases of abuse and maltreatment by police officers. The PPCC has a membership made up of officials from relevant MDAs and security agencies.

"A public private partnership arrangement undertaken by the Ministry of Police Affairs to rejuvenate the National Public Security Communication System Network has been approved by the Federal Executive Council.

"This is with a view to ensuring that when fully reactivated the police and other security agencies will be able to fully utilize this vital facility," he said.

The address highlighted "well thought-out reform programmes" by the president's administration to modernise and reposition the Nigeria Police to meet the aspirations of the citizens, as well as to manage current and evolving threats in the most efficient and professional manner.

"We reestablished the Ministry of Police Affairs out of the former Ministry of Interior in 2019. This is with the intention to drive the police reform process by initiating, formulating and implementing policies and programmes relating to policing and internal security.

"This initiative was also intended to provide supervision and administrative support to the Force, particularly, in the area of training and capacity development as well as the enhancement of the budgetary profile of the Nigeria Police.

"In order to address the funding challenges of the Force, I also assented to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Bill on 24th June, 2019 and followed up with the inauguration of the Board of Trustees to ensure immediate takeoff of the Fund.

"I am being constantly briefed by the Honourable Minister of Police Affairs on the activities of the Trust Fund and I am delighted to note that already, critical operational items including purpose-built operational vehicles and other policing assets are currently being delivered through the intervention of the Trust Fund.

"I am confident that with the sustained intervention of the Trust Fund, the operational efficiency and human capacity development goals of the Nigeria Police will be attained on a sustainable basis and by extension, our internal security order will be enhanced in due course," he said.

President Buhari recounted that on 15th September, 2020, he assented to the Nigeria Police Bill which had been under legislative actions since 2014.

"The Act replaces the repealed Nigeria Police Act that had been in existence for over 77 years, and which had become an archaic legal instrument and a fundamental clog in the wheels of modern policing.

"The new Nigeria Police Act contains fundamental provisions which are positively altering the policing narrative in Nigeria as it has given legal backing to the principle of community policing and addressed vital issues that have historically been inhibiting seamless police administration.

"With the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, the nation has been given a unique legal instrument that will modernize police operations and position the Nigeria Police towards the attainment of its 21st Century Policing Mandate," he said.

In light of the several reforms, the president charged the young officers that the task of advancing major police responsibilities will in due course fall on their shoulders, saying: "The federal government and the citizens of this nation demand of you the assurances that in this task of national service, you shall not let yourselves, families, the Nigeria Police Force and the nation down."