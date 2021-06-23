Ethiopia: American Election Observer Found Dead in Addis Ababa

22 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

An American citizen, who was in Ethiopia to observe its sixth general election, was found dead in the capital, Addis Ababa, on Tuesday.

John Marsh was a member of the Carter Center team of observers.

"An American citizen was found dead in his bedroom at the Radisson Blu Hotel," the Addis Ababa Police Commission said in a statement, confirming what sources had told Nation.Africa.

A worker at the hotel, who requested anonymity, had said: "At about 7 o'clock in the morning, our hotel room cleaner saw him on the ground next to his bed when she went to clean the bedroom."

"She reported what she saw to the police, who immediately came to the scene, where they found him dead."

The Carter Center extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of John Marsh, who died unexpectedly yesterday in #Ethiopia, where he was working with us on a social media monitoring project. pic.twitter.com/6oAD4W06OM

- The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) June 22, 2021

The cause of death was not immediately established, police saying a postmortem would be carried out and that an investigation was underway.

The probe is by the Addis Ababa Police Commission, in collaboration with the Federal Police Commission and the US Embassy in Addis Ababa.

Police earlier said a special election observer's badge, various identity cards and a driver's licence, with the words "National Driving License in California, USA", were found in Marsh's pockets.

Although no official report was released on Tuesday, sources close to the case said the death may have been due to an illness.

Police said they found medicines at the scene and that the death may have been natural. They noted that the body did not have any visible injuries.

In a tweet, the Carter Centee sent a condolence message to Marsh's family and friends.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X