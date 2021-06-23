Kenya: Mixed Results for Kenya at Beach Volleyball Olympic Qualifiers

22 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Agadir — Kenya men's team recorded mixed results as the FIVB Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers got underway here Tuesday.

The pair of Brian Melly and Enock Mogeni that forms Kenya Team Two saw off the Nigerian Team 1 duo of Simon Hillary and Obayemi Ogunshina 2-0 (21-15, 21-13).

While the pair of Ibrahim Oduor and James Mwaniki succumbed to Nigeria team Two of Ezeke Emenike and Chidebere Okeke 2-0 (21-16, 21-16).

With the results, the two countries are scheduled to play a golden match to determine the winner later in the day.

Melly and Mogeni had a slow start trailing 3-6 and 5-9 as Nigerian took advantage of poor coverage at the back court.

Melly then earned free scores with his razor blade spikes that made it hard for Obayemi to receive.

Melly continued with his scoring spree as Kenya overtook Nigeria 11-10 at the technical time out with Obayemi being the weakest link in the Nigerian side.

Melly's individual effort was noticeable as Kenya extended the lead 15-11 and 20-15 before taking the set 21-15.

In the second set, Kenya took the front seat and never looked back as Nigeria chased the game.

Water tight blocks from Mogeni and good services from Melly was enough as Kenya strolled to an 8-2 lead.

A dejected Nigeria side then squeezed three quick scores, but they still trailed 14-8 and 17-11.

Enroute to the win, Melly reigned supreme with free attacks to finally take the second set 21-13 to win the match.

The women's pair of Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Agala as well as Phoscah Kasisi and Yvonne Wavinya will play Cape Verde later in the day.

