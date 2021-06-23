Kenya: KPA Teams Eye Titles on Final Day of Malawi Tourney

22 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Lilongwe — Kenya Ports Authority men and women's teams will be looking to be crowned champions of the annual Malawi international basketball tournament Wednesday evening.

To do so, they will have to overcome tough opposition from Cezoball select teams at the ABC Christian basketball arena.

The dockers have won all their matches since the tourney tipped off in Blantyre on June 12, before moving to Lilongwe.

Malawi's Deputy Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Diana Nkhulembe, said Wednesday's games, whose chief guest will be Malawi's Minister for Youth and Sports, Ulemu Nsungama, is expected to attract large crowds.

Against Malawi champions Brave Hearts men and women, the arena was filled to the brim with an estimated 5000 fans, all who were routing for the home teams present.

"We expect a very big crowd in the finals and have made security arrangements to ensure we control the crowds and the many cars we expect at the facility," Nkhulembe said.

In their game against Them Pirates, KPA men registered their first century scoreline with a 105-51 win after leading 40-21 at the break at Civo basketball arena.

They then hammered Cougers 109-35 in their last preliminary game ahead of today's fixture which will determine the tournament champions.

KPA women, who like their men counterparts have not lost a single match, have not had a game since their win against Brave Hearts on Sunday.

