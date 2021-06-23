Kenya: Covid-19 - Number of Critical Care Patients Kenya Jumps to 273

The number of Covid-19 patients under intensive care on Tuesday jumped from the 103 recorded the previous day to 273, the Health ministry said in its daily update on the pandemic in Kenya.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 204 of these patients were on ventilator support, 51 on supplemental oxygen and 18 patients under observation.

He said another 123 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen, 113 of them in general wards and 10 in high dependency units.

CS Kagwe announced 583 new Covid-19 cases, out of 6,686 samples tested in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 179,876 .

This placed the positivity rate at 8.7 percent, up from the 8.5 per cent recorded on Monday.

As of Tuesday, the number of Covid tests conducted in the country was 1,913,782.

Of the new patients, 561 were Kenyans and 22 foreigners. 316 male and 267 female, the youngest five months old and the oldest 101.

In terms of case distribution by county, Nairobi recored 111, Siaya 57, Kisumu 51, Kericho 46, Mombasa 43, Busia 39, Nakuru 25, Nyamira 24, Kakamega 21, Homa Bay 20, Vihiga 19, Trans Nzoia 17, Laikipia 12, Kilifi 11, Bungoma 11 and Makueni 10.

Nandi County followed with nine new cases, Kajiado and Kiambu seven each, Bomet, Machakos and Taita Taveta five each, Kisii, Uasin Gishu and Kwale four each, Meru and West Pokot three each, Garissa two, and Kirinyaga, Kitui, Migori, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Turkana, Isiolo and Baringo one each.

The Health ministry also announced that 85 more patients had recovered from the disease, 60 of them at home and 25 at health facilities countrywide, raising the count to 123,050.

By Tuesday, 1,098 patients had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 5,669 patients were under home-based isolation and care.

The CS also announced 23 more deaths, raising the toll in Kenya to 3,484, but said they were all late reports confirmed after the audit of facility records in June.

Regarding vaccination, CS Kagwe said 1,190,889 doses had been administered across the country, first doses numbering 996,414 and second doses numbering 194,475.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 19.5 per cent, with the majority of the recipients being male (56 percent).

The proportion of fully vaccinated adults was less than one percent.