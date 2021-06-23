Nigeria: Buhari Rekindling Hope Across Nigeria, Says APC Group

22 June 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Muyiwa Oyinlola

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is returning hope to Nigeria, a group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said.

The group operating under the auspicies of APC Legacy Awareness & Campaign (APC-LAC), which made the claim in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, listed some of what it termed recent achievements of the Buhari-led government.

"In the past few weeks, it has been one success story after the other," it stated in a statement jointly signed by Barr. Ismail Ahmed, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu,

Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi and Mr. Salihu Mohd Lukman.

It maintained that the Buhari-led administration is revving up the engine in the areas of security, infrastructural renewal, and the economy, adding that not even the most virulent critics can pretend otherwise anymore.

According to the statement, the avalanche of positive stories has brought some palpable sense of hope to Nigerians.

"President Buhari was physically present in Lagos on Thursday, June 10, 2021 to commission the Lagos - Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail. The inauguration of that huge project is a further attestation to the commitment of the present administration to reinvigorate the rail transportation system, which had been in comatose for many decades.

"Combined with the earlier commissioned Itakpe to Warri rail line, the Abuja to Kaduna rail and the about to commence rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt to Maiduguri rail and Kaduna to Kano Standard Gauge Rail, there is no gainsaying the fact that President Buhari has achieved what many thought impossible.

"The one-day visit to Lagos also witnessed the launch of multi-billion-naira security equipment by the President under the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Strategy code-named Deep Blue, to secure the country's maritime domain and the entire Gulf of Guinea, which have been troubled by pirates and other criminal elements," it stated.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X