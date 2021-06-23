Nigeria: Cholera Kills 119 Persons in Kano in Three Months

22 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ibrahim

Over 3,000 persons have contracted cholera in Kano from March 5 to date

About 119 persons have died in Kano State from cholera between March 5 and this week, the state Ministry of Health has said.

The deaths were recorded from the over 3,000 persons who contracted the disease within the period.

An assistant director of public health in the ministry, Bashir Lawan, told PREMIUM TIMES that the epidemic has affected 33 out of the state's 44 local government areas

According to Mr Lawan, over 2,000 of the infected persons have recovered, while over 100 are currently receiving treatment at different health facilities in seven local government areas.

"From March 5, this year to date June 22, we have recorded 3,209 who contracted this disease. We have treated 2,996 and 105 are currently receiving treatment at different health facilities in 7 local government areas," he said.

Mr Lawan said Gaya and Bichi local government areas have the highest number of infected persons.

He attributed the success recorded in curtailing the epidemic to several measures taken to control it.

According to him, the measures include sensitisation on personal hygiene and sanitation, among others.

On Monday, the Kano State House of Assembly called on the Kano state government to expedite action in order to curtail the spread of cholera in the state.

