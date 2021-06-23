Nigeria: Oyo 2023 - Lam Adesina's Loyalists Meet 'To Dislodge PDP'

22 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The meeting was attended by representatives of former commissioners, lawmakers, and close associates of the late leader.

As parts of efforts to dislodge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State in 2023, loyalists of late former governor Lam Adesina on Tuesday reunited at his home in Ibadan.

They all agreed to work for the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the unresolved leadership tussle within the APC in the build-up to the 2019 governorship elections led to the emergence of Seyi Makinde of PDP.

The party members in a communique read by former caretaker chairman of Egbeda local government, Fatai Akinsanmi, and jointly signed by representatives, said they decided to meet so "as to enhance better progressive politics in Oyo State and consolidate good governance as exemplified by successive progressive governments in the state."

"We agreed to reconcile ourselves and everyone should return to their various constituencies to start mobilisation of more active members for APC for future electoral success."

They also commended the leadership of the APC in the state for what they described as effective and efficient administration of the party from the local to the national levels, advising that and everything should be done to avert future rancor within the progressive fold.

