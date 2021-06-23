Zimbabwe: Music Star Roki Drops New Single

23 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

URBAN Grooves pioneering sensation, Rockford 'Roki' Josphats has a new love song, 'Zviriko' to underline the talented crooner's slow return to the music scene.

The music star, famed for chart busting song 'Chidzoka' in the yesteryear, is now signed under Passion Java Records owned by the controversial self-styled prophet.

'Zviriko' dropped Tuesday accompanied by dope visuals which already had over 15 000 YouTube views, just three hours after release.

The single was produced by sought after producer, Oskid.

Visuals were shot by Sweezy under SAP and produced by Boss Lashaan and Stewart Nyamayaro.

Roki rose to fame as one of the pioneers of the once popular Urban Grooves genre at the turn of the century.

He made a name for himself in the music orbits in the 2000s after featuring on legendary rapper, Leonard Mapfumo's 'Seiko'.

The award-winning songwriter and dancer's tracks like 'Suzanna' released in 2001 became instant hits.

The much-loved star would later disappear from the scene for some time only to return few months back with the song, Hello.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X