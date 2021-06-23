Zimbabwe: Music Star Roki Drops New Single

URBAN Grooves pioneering sensation, Rockford 'Roki' Josphats has a new love song, 'Zviriko' to underline the talented crooner's slow return to the music scene.

The music star, famed for chart busting song 'Chidzoka' in the yesteryear, is now signed under Passion Java Records owned by the controversial self-styled prophet.

'Zviriko' dropped Tuesday accompanied by dope visuals which already had over 15 000 YouTube views, just three hours after release.

The single was produced by sought after producer, Oskid.

Visuals were shot by Sweezy under SAP and produced by Boss Lashaan and Stewart Nyamayaro.

Roki rose to fame as one of the pioneers of the once popular Urban Grooves genre at the turn of the century.

He made a name for himself in the music orbits in the 2000s after featuring on legendary rapper, Leonard Mapfumo's 'Seiko'.

The award-winning songwriter and dancer's tracks like 'Suzanna' released in 2001 became instant hits.

The much-loved star would later disappear from the scene for some time only to return few months back with the song, Hello.