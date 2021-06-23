Botswana Covid-19 Death Toll Escalates to 10 Per Day

Gaborone — Botswana is currently experiencing 10 deaths per day due to COVID-19, says Dr Mogomotsi Matshaba.

Updating the nation on Monday, Dr Matshaba, who is scientific advisor - presidential COVID-19 task force, said total death toll stood at 1 069.

Saying the high numbers caused concern, he explained that 1 406 people tested positive in a space of four days while active cases with the potential to spread the virus numbered 5 123.

Dr Matshaba said statistics indicated a decline in April, whereas May and June showed an increase in infection numbers.

Every time infection rates increased, it showed that there was a high prevalence of the virus among communities, he said.

Dr Matshaba warned that the possibility of getting infected while looking after the infected was very high especially when there was non-compliance to set health protocols.

He advised full compliance as stipulated including wearing a mask at all times and where possible, keeping windows open for good ventilation around patients' rooms.

Dr Matshaba said funerals also posed a high risk of infection hence the setting of burial arrangements timeframes at 72 hours with not more than 50 mourners.

He urged the nation to change perceptions about the traditional way of doing things to avoid contracting the virus.

Telecommunication, instead of a visit, was adequate when checking on an infected person, he said.

On testing, Dr Matshaba said those deciding to test should be mindful of the fact that a negative result did not automatically guarantee that one was safe and ready to get back to normal duties.

People should remain in quarantine for 10 days while under observation, he emphasised pointing out that negative results could always change to positive within the quarantine period.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>