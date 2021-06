The Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)'s National Executive Committee (Nec) has appointed Iramba District Commissioner Kenan Kihongosi as the new General Secretary of CCM-Youth Wing (UV-CCM).

This was announced in Dodoma Tuesday by the CCM's Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Shaka Hamdu Shaka.

Shaka said the decision was reached during the committee's meeting chaired by the CCM Chairperson, President Samia Suluhu Hassan.