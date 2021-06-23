Tanzania: NMB Bank Launches First Healthcare Club

NMB BANK has become the first financial institution in the country to launch 'NMB Healthcare Club', a network that provides health sector stakeholders with loans for labour equipment, capital and investment.

The bank has so far spent more than 32bn/-to provide loans to the private health sector, out of 112.5bn/- planned to be spent until 2025.

The NMB Healthcare Club was launched in conjunction with the Tanzania Health Summit 2021, a launch that brought together more than 150 health sector stakeholders, including doctors, pharmacists, hospital owners, dispensaries, various health centres and colleges and allied party leaders.

The inauguration took place over the weekend in Dar es Salaam, where the Chief Medical Officer Dr Aifelo Sichwale, representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, commended NMB for uniting and empowering key stakeholders in the Health Sector in the country.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Sichwale noted that the responsibility to provide services to the people, including health, belongs to the government, but the opportunities and capabilities are not enough, thus opening the doors to the private health sector and that they will continue to work with all stakeholders serving in the sector.

"This launch today has all the blessings of the government and we support NMB for your efforts to unite doctors and other key stakeholders in the Health Sector in the country, in supporting the government of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's goals to improve the environment of this sector. "The government's goal is to improve the environment for entrepreneurs to participate in the growth of the national economy through taxes they pay, provide employment and raise capital. We believe through NMB Healthcare Club, members will receive training on business knowledge as well as financial education," said Dr Sichwale.

He commended NMB not only for connecting these key stakeholders but for their willingness to provide free education that would otherwise be costly, especially on savings, investment, the importance of transferring their money to a bank account, as well as other services.

The Acting Chief Internal Auditor of NMB Bank, Benedicto Baragomwa, commended the Health Sector stakeholders for their efforts during the Covid-19 crisis, and that they as a bank supported their clients by providing them with financial recovery and changing the system repayment of their loans.

"Our proximity to customers was aimed at enabling them to withstand the challenges posed by the Corona epidemic. Because we NMB have been at the forefront of supporting this health sector, where we provide medical supplies, including those aimed at serving a challenging, reproductive health area.

For his part, the President of the Tanzania Health Summit, who is also the Head of the Department of the Physiology Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS), Dr Omary Chillo, asked the government to increase the opportunities for private health sector stakeholders to participate in ministry planning sessions.

The President of the Tanzania Medical Association (MAT), Shedrack Mwaibambe, described NMB as a bank that has never stopped trying in every area to ensure it eliminates the Tanzania Health Sector, and that NMB Healthcare Club is another assertion that gives extra power to key investors and stakeholders the industry.