Tanzania: New Tech to Address Sanitation Challenge

23 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

TANZANIA Industrial Research and Development Organisation (TIRDO) has said the use of modern technology is the long lasting solution for water, sanitation and hygiene challenges in the country.

The remarks were made by the Director General for TIRDO Prof Mkumbukwa Mtambo in Dar es Salaam on Monday during the tour to Plasco Limited, the manufacturer of construction materials.

"It is encouraging to see Tanzania becoming the first country in Africa to introduce Weholite technology that has become the long-standing solution for water, sanitation and hygiene challenges in the country," he said.

Prof Mtambo said the private sector is the engine of the country industrial drive agenda and Plasco has proved it. To become an industrial country, they need such creative industries, which are competitive and sustainable. He applauded the company for installing a quality-control laboratory within the factory, different from other companies, which do not consider such important aspects.

Prof Mtambo has also challenged Plasco Limited to look for new markets outside Tanzania. Plasco Limited is now the country's leading thermoplastic pipe producer.

On his part, Plasco Limited, Chief Operating Officer Mr Alimiya Osman said the company ensures increased product innovation to go in line with the market demand as local material use can support the economy and foster connections with the community.

He said Plasco Limited will continue to produce quality construction products with international standards to promote local industries and reduce the theory of importing goods from abroad.

He made the remarks during the showcase of the company's new brand identity, along with a new slogan dubbed 'We stand for Quality which symbolizes the company's strong reputation for providing the best infrastructure products and services across the East African region.

According to him, Plasco has been proof that Tanzanian manufacturing companies have the facilities and capability to provide excellent products and solutions across the East African region and beyond.

"This new image resonates with the company's advanced pipe manufacturing technology and will help to meet its high growth objectives in the coming years," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X