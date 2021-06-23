Tanzania: New Tech to Address Sanitation Challenge

TANZANIA Industrial Research and Development Organisation (TIRDO) has said the use of modern technology is the long lasting solution for water, sanitation and hygiene challenges in the country.

The remarks were made by the Director General for TIRDO Prof Mkumbukwa Mtambo in Dar es Salaam on Monday during the tour to Plasco Limited, the manufacturer of construction materials.

"It is encouraging to see Tanzania becoming the first country in Africa to introduce Weholite technology that has become the long-standing solution for water, sanitation and hygiene challenges in the country," he said.

Prof Mtambo said the private sector is the engine of the country industrial drive agenda and Plasco has proved it. To become an industrial country, they need such creative industries, which are competitive and sustainable. He applauded the company for installing a quality-control laboratory within the factory, different from other companies, which do not consider such important aspects.

Prof Mtambo has also challenged Plasco Limited to look for new markets outside Tanzania. Plasco Limited is now the country's leading thermoplastic pipe producer.

On his part, Plasco Limited, Chief Operating Officer Mr Alimiya Osman said the company ensures increased product innovation to go in line with the market demand as local material use can support the economy and foster connections with the community.

He said Plasco Limited will continue to produce quality construction products with international standards to promote local industries and reduce the theory of importing goods from abroad.

He made the remarks during the showcase of the company's new brand identity, along with a new slogan dubbed 'We stand for Quality which symbolizes the company's strong reputation for providing the best infrastructure products and services across the East African region.

According to him, Plasco has been proof that Tanzanian manufacturing companies have the facilities and capability to provide excellent products and solutions across the East African region and beyond.

"This new image resonates with the company's advanced pipe manufacturing technology and will help to meet its high growth objectives in the coming years," he said.