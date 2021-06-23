Nigeria: National Trials Performances Sign of Success At Tokyo Olympics - Dare

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare has said the quality of performances at the just concluded Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) 2020 Olympics Trials and Invitational Relays are signs that Team Nigeria will record podium appearances in Tokyo.

Addressing the athletes at the end of the Trials, the Minister said "I am glad that all our athletes heeded the clarion call to take part in this Championship.

"Your performances are not only impressive, but have set the standard and the tone of what to expect at the Olympics.

"With what we have seen at this Trials, we now have a clearer picture and renewed confidence that our athletes will perform well in our areas of core competitive advantage at the Games.

"Blessing Okagbare, Tobi Amusan, Enoch Adegoke, Ese Brume and others cannot afford to let millions of our compatriots who have invested heavily emotionally and financially on them."

Consequently, the Minister who urged the athletes to replicate the performances at the National Trials in Tokyo said the government has provided all that they need to succeed at the Olympics.

"You have the huge responsibility to ensure that we perform well at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by replicating your impressive performances here in Tokyo.

"As a government, we have provided all the support and motivation you need for podium success in Tokyo. More than ever, the government has ensured that you have a lot of support for a long camping exercise at home and abroad.

"Most of you were adopted by state governors, individuals and corporate bodies through our Adopt an Athlete Initiative.

"These huge investments should not be blown in the winds in Tokyo. Nigerians expect a lot from you, and I believe you will not let us nor yourselves down," he said.