Nigeria: National Trials Performances Sign of Success At Tokyo Olympics - Dare

23 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare has said the quality of performances at the just concluded Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) 2020 Olympics Trials and Invitational Relays are signs that Team Nigeria will record podium appearances in Tokyo.

Addressing the athletes at the end of the Trials, the Minister said "I am glad that all our athletes heeded the clarion call to take part in this Championship.

"Your performances are not only impressive, but have set the standard and the tone of what to expect at the Olympics.

"With what we have seen at this Trials, we now have a clearer picture and renewed confidence that our athletes will perform well in our areas of core competitive advantage at the Games.

"Blessing Okagbare, Tobi Amusan, Enoch Adegoke, Ese Brume and others cannot afford to let millions of our compatriots who have invested heavily emotionally and financially on them."

Consequently, the Minister who urged the athletes to replicate the performances at the National Trials in Tokyo said the government has provided all that they need to succeed at the Olympics.

"You have the huge responsibility to ensure that we perform well at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by replicating your impressive performances here in Tokyo.

"As a government, we have provided all the support and motivation you need for podium success in Tokyo. More than ever, the government has ensured that you have a lot of support for a long camping exercise at home and abroad.

"Most of you were adopted by state governors, individuals and corporate bodies through our Adopt an Athlete Initiative.

"These huge investments should not be blown in the winds in Tokyo. Nigerians expect a lot from you, and I believe you will not let us nor yourselves down," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X