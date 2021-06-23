South Africa: Eight Out of Twenty Bodies Found in Orkney Identified

South African Police Service
The scene where bodies were found in the vicinity of Orkney.
22 June 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Potchefstroom — Police investigation into the inquest cases of the 20 unidentified male bodies, discovered on Monday, 14 and Tuesday, 15 June 2021, in Orkney continues.

Due to the assistance of the Lesotho Consulate, eight of the deceased were positively identified yesterday, Monday, 21 June 2021. They are all Lesotho citizens and are as follows:

1. Moeletsi Moeletsi, age unknown

2. Thabiso Mmone, 30 years

3. Thele Sekara, 39 years

4. Thabo Sekara, 30 years

5. Selani Mafi, 25 years

6. Tankiso Sello, age unknown

7. Tshepang Pitso, 30 years

8. Sempe Molapo, age unknown

The police request anyone who may have information regarding the incident to call Colonel Gaanakgomo at 082 568 5975 or South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Stop number: 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via My SAPS App. The information will be treated with strictest confidentiality.

Office of the Provincial Commissioner North West

Read the original article on SAPS.

