Tanzania: Zanzibar Gets Set to Control Covid-19 Third Wave

ZANZIBAR yesterday announced stringent preventive and control measures against the third wave of the deadly Coronavirus but maintained that the islands remain safe and free from the infection.

"There is neither Coronavirus patient nor death in Zanzibar; the country is safe and there is no any bad indication but prevention is always of utmost importance," Health, Social Welfare, Elders, Gender and Children Minister Nassor Ahmed Mazrui told reporters here yesterday.

The minister explained that tight prevention and control measures, public awareness campaigns and preparations of health infrastructure "in case of anything" are some of the precautionary measures that the government is pursuing.

He said the ministry has intensified control at all entry points, demanding all visitors to have certification on their corona-free status.

The strategy targets particularly travellers from Uganda, South Africa, DR Congo, India, UK, Peru, Philippines, Brazil and United States of America, which have been hard hit by the disease, the minister explained.

The country will also enforce follow ups and discoveries of CODID-19 cases at their initial stages especially at the border points through the use of walk through thermoscan for heat testing.

Through the use of media, billboards, banners and education at schools, the ministry intends to raise health awareness level among wananchi with the view of encouraging observance of the already issued prevention guidelines.

The guidelines peddle distancing, hand wash and face masks as the best preventive measures while discouraging handshakes and unnecessary crowds as the risky practices.

Minister Mazrui said the ministry is putting in place appropriate health infrastructure like designated areas to handle patients and testing for all suspects as well as treatment.

"We cannot sit and wait as if nothing is happening around us...our neighbours are already in troubles; we have to get well prepared for any eventuality," he said, noting that Zanzibar is ready for COVID-19 vaccination and once the vaccines are in the country all the needy will have it.

"We are working hard to get the vaccines to vaccinate Zanzibaris; the government is determined to have the safest vaccine and I will be the first to have it...if it would have any problem, I will be the first victim," he said, assuring all Islanders of the safety of the jab.