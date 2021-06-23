Tanzania: CCM Salutes Samia, Mwinyi

Committee (NEC) yesterday expressed its satisfaction over performance of the Union President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, and Zanzibar President Hussein Ally Mwinyi, in implementing pledges contained in the party's 2020 election manifesto.

The party's top organ credited the duo for a job well done within a short time.

The party's Ideology and Publicity Secretary Shaka Hamdu Shaka told a press conference in the capital Dodoma that the presidents demonstrated a high level of leadership since taking oath of office.

Shaka revealed that the Committee was satisfied with the progress made in carrying out development projects and strengthening of foreign relations.

"So far President Samia has done a very good job, we have all witnessed huge improvements in various sectors of the economy. The Committee also appreciates and congratulates President Samia for her dedication to improve social services across the country," he revealed.

On the other hand, the Committee also commended the members of parliament for approving the government budget for the financial year 2021/2022.

"We are all aware that the budget is well crafted to bring relief to our people in different sectors. We congratulate them for that tough job since the budget meeting marathon started about three months ago," he insisted.

Meanwhile, the Committee endorsed Ms Sheha Mpemba Fakh as the party's candidate to contest for the Konde constituency parliamentary seat in Kaskazini Pemba region in the forthcoming by-election.

The election will be held to fill the post left vacant after the death of former MP Khatib Said Haji from opposition ACT-Wazalendo who died on May 20, 2021.

He added that the Committee also selected Kenan Kihongosi as the new General Secretary of the party's Youth Wing (UVCCM) to replace Mr Raymond Mangwala who has been appointed as the new Ngorongoro District Commissioner.

Kihongosi, the former Arusha District Commissioner, was recently appointed by President Samia as Iramba DC.

Mr Shaka tipped that according to CCM election's procedures, it stipulates that whoever is appointed to another post he or she will be disqualified from the wing's leadership position.

"We all know that the wing's former chairman Kheri James has also been appointed as the new Ubungo DC, so he is automatically disqualified to hold the post in the wing, the committee will fill the other vacancies which will be announced later," he explained.