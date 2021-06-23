Tanzania: Govt - No Compromise On Strategic Projects

MINISTER of State, President's Office, Public Services Management and Good Governance, Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa said on Monday that there shall be no compromise in the supervision of strategic project saying the implementation must meet the set deadline.

He told the heads of Human Resources Departments who met in Dodoma that their focus among other things must be on the implementation of strategic projects before the end of 2025.

"We are aware of strategic projects such as Standard gauge Railway (SGR), Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project and many others. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been emphasizing on the government intention to complete them by 2025, our task is to ensure proper supervision," he noted.

The Minister also tasked the HRs to be creative and suitably supervise performances of civil servants in the entities to enable the country to meet development targets.

He said the achievement recorded in the construction of strategic development projects is a result of hard work and dedicative efforts by members of civil services, suggesting that heads of HRs should improve the pace of supervision.

They were equally reminded to work diligently, ensure timely response to queries from civil servants in their organizations as well as guarantee adequate service delivery to the public.

The minister also warned that the government would take stern measures against those who abuse the office and violate the laws by leaking office secrets to the public contrary to the ethics of public service management.

In another development, Mr Mchengerwa also spoke on various systems being used by the government on managing public services and the country at large.

He assured that all portals are highly monitored and that the government does all it takes to maintain safety and security of the already installed systems for the national interest.

"There are some people who are complaining that the portals are no longer in use, this is a result of miscommunications between the HRs and members, it's your duty to keep them updated," he said.

Mr Mchengerwa also revealed that the government has already suspended the use of Lawson system in managing salaries of civil servants; instead it has come up with a new portal called Human Capital Management Information System (HCMIS).

"The HCMIS is more cost-effective since it was designed and developed by Tanzanians, it's easy to manage as well as guarantee the confidentiality of the information and the national security at large," he said.

Going forward, he warned that no one in public services is allowed to develop any portal without considering guidance and laws of the land.

He also called on the HRs to supervise the use of the Government Electronic Payment Gateway (GEPG) to enable the government to collect enough money for implementation of the development projects.

According to him, all projects must be completed as per the directives from President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

He went on to instruct the heads of HR to work on challenges that face public servants within their entities and the ministry would keep a close eye to see the progress on the implementation of the directives.

Mr Mchengerwa warned that measures would be taken to those who aren't taking initiatives to respond to the concerns from staff members within their organizations.

In another development, he reminded the HRs to consider timely submission of the contributions of their staff members to the pension funds as well as putting in order all the needed documents, in a bid to avoid delays of issuance of benefits to retiring members of civil services.

He appealed to the officials in the public service against the mistreatment of retirees, noting that there are so many complaints on poor treatment whenever they go to government offices to follow up on their benefits.

"Public servants must change their attitude on attending to the elderly as they have greatly contributed in building the nation," noted the minister.

He was of the view that human resources is a cross-cutting issue and essential in national development and that the ministry figures out that around 70 per cent of public servants are committed to deliver in day to day service rendering.

In another development, Mr Mchengerwa said already, the Treasury has set aside a total of 23.7bn/- for payment of arrears to 11,983 public servants up to the end of June this year.