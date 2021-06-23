Tanzania: Govt - No Compromise On Strategic Projects

23 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deogratius Kamagi

MINISTER of State, President's Office, Public Services Management and Good Governance, Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa said on Monday that there shall be no compromise in the supervision of strategic project saying the implementation must meet the set deadline.

He told the heads of Human Resources Departments who met in Dodoma that their focus among other things must be on the implementation of strategic projects before the end of 2025.

"We are aware of strategic projects such as Standard gauge Railway (SGR), Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project and many others. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been emphasizing on the government intention to complete them by 2025, our task is to ensure proper supervision," he noted.

The Minister also tasked the HRs to be creative and suitably supervise performances of civil servants in the entities to enable the country to meet development targets.

He said the achievement recorded in the construction of strategic development projects is a result of hard work and dedicative efforts by members of civil services, suggesting that heads of HRs should improve the pace of supervision.

They were equally reminded to work diligently, ensure timely response to queries from civil servants in their organizations as well as guarantee adequate service delivery to the public.

The minister also warned that the government would take stern measures against those who abuse the office and violate the laws by leaking office secrets to the public contrary to the ethics of public service management.

In another development, Mr Mchengerwa also spoke on various systems being used by the government on managing public services and the country at large.

He assured that all portals are highly monitored and that the government does all it takes to maintain safety and security of the already installed systems for the national interest.

"There are some people who are complaining that the portals are no longer in use, this is a result of miscommunications between the HRs and members, it's your duty to keep them updated," he said.

Mr Mchengerwa also revealed that the government has already suspended the use of Lawson system in managing salaries of civil servants; instead it has come up with a new portal called Human Capital Management Information System (HCMIS).

"The HCMIS is more cost-effective since it was designed and developed by Tanzanians, it's easy to manage as well as guarantee the confidentiality of the information and the national security at large," he said.

Going forward, he warned that no one in public services is allowed to develop any portal without considering guidance and laws of the land.

He also called on the HRs to supervise the use of the Government Electronic Payment Gateway (GEPG) to enable the government to collect enough money for implementation of the development projects.

According to him, all projects must be completed as per the directives from President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

He went on to instruct the heads of HR to work on challenges that face public servants within their entities and the ministry would keep a close eye to see the progress on the implementation of the directives.

Mr Mchengerwa warned that measures would be taken to those who aren't taking initiatives to respond to the concerns from staff members within their organizations.

In another development, he reminded the HRs to consider timely submission of the contributions of their staff members to the pension funds as well as putting in order all the needed documents, in a bid to avoid delays of issuance of benefits to retiring members of civil services.

He appealed to the officials in the public service against the mistreatment of retirees, noting that there are so many complaints on poor treatment whenever they go to government offices to follow up on their benefits.

"Public servants must change their attitude on attending to the elderly as they have greatly contributed in building the nation," noted the minister.

He was of the view that human resources is a cross-cutting issue and essential in national development and that the ministry figures out that around 70 per cent of public servants are committed to deliver in day to day service rendering.

In another development, Mr Mchengerwa said already, the Treasury has set aside a total of 23.7bn/- for payment of arrears to 11,983 public servants up to the end of June this year.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X