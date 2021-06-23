Tunisia: France to Deliver 325,000 Doses of Astrazeneca Vaccine to Tunisia

22 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — France will deliver to Tunisia by the end of June nearly 325 thousand doses of the British vaccine AstraZeneca, French Ambassador to Tunisia André Parant announced during a meeting with the press on the outcome of the 3rd High Council of Cooperation and the prospects of French-Tunisian relations, held Tuesday at the French residence at La Marsa.

"The delivery of these vaccines is part of the follow-up of the recent visit to Tunisia of French Prime Minister Jean Castex (June 2-3, 2021) and the commitment made by French President Emmanuel Macron during the last G7 meeting (June 11-13, 2021)," Parant said.

"These doses, which supplement the French contribution to Covax (global access scheme for a COVID-19 vaccine), account for the equivalent of half of the allocation that France will make for the whole world in June," he pointed out.

"We are convinced that this does not meet all of Tunisia's vaccine needs, but it is a valuable gesture that will reinforce the country's COVID-19 vaccination efforts," he said.

The ambassador indicated that the delivery of these vaccine doses will ease the pressure on the health system and speed up the vaccination of people over 60 who are still on the waiting list.

So far, nearly 1.5 million people have been vaccinated in Tunisia, according to the Health Ministry. Tunisia is the 5th African country and the 2nd in North Africa, after Morocco, in terms of the number of people vaccinated, according to the same source.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X