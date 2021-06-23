Tunisia: France to Deliver 325,000 Doses of Astrazeneca Vaccine to Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — France will deliver to Tunisia by the end of June nearly 325 thousand doses of the British vaccine AstraZeneca, French Ambassador to Tunisia André Parant announced during a meeting with the press on the outcome of the 3rd High Council of Cooperation and the prospects of French-Tunisian relations, held Tuesday at the French residence at La Marsa.

"The delivery of these vaccines is part of the follow-up of the recent visit to Tunisia of French Prime Minister Jean Castex (June 2-3, 2021) and the commitment made by French President Emmanuel Macron during the last G7 meeting (June 11-13, 2021)," Parant said.

"These doses, which supplement the French contribution to Covax (global access scheme for a COVID-19 vaccine), account for the equivalent of half of the allocation that France will make for the whole world in June," he pointed out.

"We are convinced that this does not meet all of Tunisia's vaccine needs, but it is a valuable gesture that will reinforce the country's COVID-19 vaccination efforts," he said.

The ambassador indicated that the delivery of these vaccine doses will ease the pressure on the health system and speed up the vaccination of people over 60 who are still on the waiting list.

So far, nearly 1.5 million people have been vaccinated in Tunisia, according to the Health Ministry. Tunisia is the 5th African country and the 2nd in North Africa, after Morocco, in terms of the number of people vaccinated, according to the same source.