Libya: Tunisia Attends Wednesday Second Libya Conference in Berlin

22 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisisians Abroad Othman Jerandi will attend Wednesday the Second Libya Conference in Berlin.

The meeting, which brings FMs together, will see the participation of the Libyan transitional government.

Concurrently, Othman Jerandi will make a working visit to Berlin at the invitation of his counterpart Heiko Maas.

The FM will meet with German officials to look at ways to boost cooperation, the ministry said in a press release.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General, said the meeting is intended to assess political, security, economic and humanitarian progress as well as steps forward in the promotion of human rights since January 2020 conference.

Challenges ahead to implement the roadmap for the Libyan Political Dialogue will take centre stage, he added.

The UN laid emphasis on the importance of this meeting which offers the opportunity to haness needed international support for Libya in the runup to December 24 general election.

Tunisia did not take part in the first Libya conference. It declined an invitation extended by Chancellor Angela Merkel two days before the opening of the event.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X