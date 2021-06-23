Libya: Tunisia Attends Wednesday Second Libya Conference in Berlin

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisisians Abroad Othman Jerandi will attend Wednesday the Second Libya Conference in Berlin.

The meeting, which brings FMs together, will see the participation of the Libyan transitional government.

Concurrently, Othman Jerandi will make a working visit to Berlin at the invitation of his counterpart Heiko Maas.

The FM will meet with German officials to look at ways to boost cooperation, the ministry said in a press release.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General, said the meeting is intended to assess political, security, economic and humanitarian progress as well as steps forward in the promotion of human rights since January 2020 conference.

Challenges ahead to implement the roadmap for the Libyan Political Dialogue will take centre stage, he added.

The UN laid emphasis on the importance of this meeting which offers the opportunity to haness needed international support for Libya in the runup to December 24 general election.

Tunisia did not take part in the first Libya conference. It declined an invitation extended by Chancellor Angela Merkel two days before the opening of the event.