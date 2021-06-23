Eritrea: Mai-Habar Technical School Graduates 327 Students

22 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Mai-Habar Technical School in Gindae sub-zone has graduated 327 students in Certificate today, 22 June.

Mr. Wehab Mohammed-Ali, Director of the School, said that the students graduated in nine fields of studies including Auto-Mechanics, Architecture, Drafting, Electricity, Plumbing, General Steel Works, Electronics, Surveying, as well as Wood Works.

Representative of the graduates on his part, stating that the two-year practical and theoretical vocational education provided has equipped them with foundational knowledge in their respective fields of study, expressed readiness to exert capacity level contribution in the national development drives.

Mai-Habar Technical School was established in 1994 and has graduated a total of 4 thousand 668 students in the last 21 commencements.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X