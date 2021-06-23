Eritrea: Mai-Habar Technical School Graduates 327 Students

Mai-Habar Technical School in Gindae sub-zone has graduated 327 students in Certificate today, 22 June.

Mr. Wehab Mohammed-Ali, Director of the School, said that the students graduated in nine fields of studies including Auto-Mechanics, Architecture, Drafting, Electricity, Plumbing, General Steel Works, Electronics, Surveying, as well as Wood Works.

Representative of the graduates on his part, stating that the two-year practical and theoretical vocational education provided has equipped them with foundational knowledge in their respective fields of study, expressed readiness to exert capacity level contribution in the national development drives.

Mai-Habar Technical School was established in 1994 and has graduated a total of 4 thousand 668 students in the last 21 commencements.