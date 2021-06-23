Eritrea: Financial Contribution in Support of Families of Martyrs

22 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Barentu, 22 June 2021- Staff members of the Ministry of Education branch in the Gash Barka region contributed 156 thousand Nakfa in support of families of martyrs.

According to Mr. Tesfagebriel Gebreselasie, head of Social Welfare in the region, the financial support that has been contributed by the staff members from their monthly salary was distributed to 15 families of martyrs in the sub-zones of Shambuko, Molqui, Laelai Gash, Mogolo and Barentu.

Pointing out that support to families of martyrs is not to be left to the Government only; Mr. Tesfagebriel called on others to follow the noble example of the staff members of the Ministry of Education branch.

