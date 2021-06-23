Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Eighty-Seven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Southern, Northern, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, forty-three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Thirty-Seven patients are from the Quarantine Centers in Decamere (29), Mendefera (6), Engela (1), and Dubarwa (1); Southern Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Massawa (3) and Nakfa (3); Northern Red Sea Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, one hundred and nineteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (91) and Southern (28) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, a 73-year old patient in the Anseba Region and 47-year old patient in the Central Region have passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 5016 while the number of deaths has increased to 21.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 5,508.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

22 June 2021