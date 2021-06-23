Eritrea: Commemoration of Martyrs Day in Diaspora

Asmara, 22 June 2021- Eritreans in Germany, Israel, South Africa, Kuwait, and the US enthusiastically commemorated 20 June, Martyrs Day.

The commemoration event held in Frankfurt in which nationals from all walks of life took part was featured with candle vigil, laying wreaths at the Martyrs Park, as well as cultural and artistic performances.

Eritrean nationals in Tel Aviv also commemorated Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal featuring various programs depicting the meaning of the day. At the event, the nationals contributed 30 thousand Shekels towards augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund.

The commemoration event in Pretoria, South Africa, was highlighted with candle vigil and various programs organized by the Eritrean youth. The nationals also expressed conviction to strengthen participation in the implementation of the national development drives.

At the commemoration event held in Kuwait, the nationals contributed 1500 Dinars towards bolstering the Martyrs Trust Fund.

In the same vein, nationals in the US cities of Sharlet, North Carolina, commemorated June 20, Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal and assumed responsibility of supporting 66 families of martyrs for two years.

Similarly, at the commemoration event held in Portland, Oregon, the participants contributed 5,600 USD towards augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund and 15 nationals assumed responsibility of supporting 15 families of martyrs for two years.