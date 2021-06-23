Sierra Leone: Komeo International Ministries U.S. Pays Courtesy Call On Bio

22 June 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

The founders of Komeo International Ministries, based in the United States of America, Reverend Jerome and Shanna Crawford have paid a courtesy on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio to update him on their projects in the country.

Introducing the team to President Bio, the special adviser and ambassador at large to President Bio, Dr Kona Koroma, said that Rev. Jerome and his wife Shanna Crawford had been visiting and working in Sierra Leone for over a decade and now had an interest in education, the flagship programme of the President.

A member of the team, Reverend Hassan Mansaray highlighted some of the development strides by the foundation, including the construction of churches and schools in various parts of the country, the establishment of a partnership between Njala University and Oklahoma State University for students and faculties.

He further noted that the foundation had provided 41 scholarships to disadvantaged students at the Institute of Public Administration and Management, Fourah Bay College, Njala University and the Freetown Teachers' College.

In his statement, Rev. Jerome Crawford said he was excited and honoured to pay a courtesy call on President Bio, adding that he believed that God was using President Bio to do good things for the nation.

In his remarks, President Bio said he was pleased to meet with Rev Jerome and Mrs Shanna Crawford and that he had heard about the many good works they continued to do in the country. He also expressed gratitude to them while stating that the government was doing its best even though there were challenges.

"I appreciate the tremendous work you have been doing for this nation. Thank you for visiting. I'm looking forward to seeing you anytime you come to Sierra Leone," he ended.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

Read the original article on Sierra Leone Government.

