Nigeria: Isa, Ekpenyong Stun Namibia 3-0 in Junior Davis Cup Opener

Nigerian teen tennis sensations, Abdulraheem Isa and David Ekpenyong on Tuesday Kick-started their Junior Davis Cup World African qualifier with an outstanding 3-0 victory against Namibia.

The U-16 boys won their respective Singles matches in a commanding style before combining to crush Namibia 6-3, 6-0.

However, their compatriots in the U-14 boys' category were not lucky in their opening match as they lost 0-3 to Tunisia.

Seun Ogunsakin and Mubarak Ganiyu were no match for their Tunisian opponents.

Nigeria must now defeat host Egypt today to stand any chance of qualifying to the championship.

Highly experienced junior tennis coach, Ubale Mohammed is in charge of the U-14&16 boys teams.

While Mubarak Ganiyu, Seun Ogunsakin and France based Jade Nzewi are representing Nigeria in the 14 and under boys, Abdulraheem Isa who came in from the United States, David Ekpenyong and John Peter Oche are for the 16 & under boys category.

Coach Mohammed expressed confidence that the youngsters are rearing to go in Egypt.

"We had the necessary preparation and the young players are highly motivated to deliver. I believe they won't let us down," he said.