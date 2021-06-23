Angolan President Arrives in New York

22 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço arrived Tuesday in New York to attend the meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation of Central African Republic (CAR) scheduled for this Wednesday.

Shortly after his arrival, the Angolan president met with Secretary General, António Guterres, at the UN headquarters.

According to a source from the Presidency of the Republic, João Lourenço also met the US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas Grenfeeld.

In his capacity as acting president of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), the Angolan statesman is expected to address on CAR situation.

