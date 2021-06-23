Nigeria: Covid-19 - Saudi Arabia Donates $1m Medical Equipment to Nigeria

23 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has donated medical equipment worth $1 million to Nigeria to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saudi Ambassador to Nigeria, Faisal Ebraheem Alghamdi, handed over the equipment to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Abdulazeez Mashi at a brief ceremony on Tuesday in Abuja.

Items donated are 23 ventilators, surgical sterile gowns, non-sterile surgical gowns, surgical masks, and nitrile gloves.

The Saudi envoy said the gesture was to further strengthen the excellent bilateral relations between both countries.

Alghamdi said the Saudi government plans to organize 12 voluntary medical campaigns in the six geo-political zones of the country to combat blindness, heart diseases and cataract.

He said the Saudi government has also provided support to displaced persons in the North-East through distribution of food baskets worth $10 million to some parts of the country like, Borno, Yobe and Zamfara States.

The permanent secretary said the medical equipment would be distributed to medical centres in the country.

