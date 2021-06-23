Nigeria: Japan Boosts Team Nigeria With 80 Badminton Rackets

Nigeria's quest for podium performance in badminton at the Tokyo Olympics Games received a major boost when the national governing body for the sport of badminton in Japan, Nippon Badminton Association donated 80 rackets to the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN).

The presentation was made by the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi to the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Francis Orbih, Esq. at the Package B of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja yesterday.

According to Matsunaga, the gesture will further promote the cordial relationship between the two countries as well as support the development of badminton in Nigeria.

"I am happy and honoured to be at this special occasion today. This is my first public outing after my arrival in Nigeria over one month ago.

"Sport is a common language understood by all people in the world. Sports has the power to unite the world. Today, I hand over 80 rackets donated by Nippon Badminton Association to the Badminton Federation of Nigeria. I hope it will promote the development of the game in Nigeria

Responding, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Barrister Francis Orbih said the gesture will surely go a long way in the development of the game in Nigeria.

"As a federation we are very happy. It is a thing that gladdens the heart. To receive these rackets from the Japanese Badminton Association, it will make a huge impact as you can't play the game without equipment.

"And we are also looking forward to having more collaborative partnerships from Japan as we move forward," he noted.