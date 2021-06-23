Gambia Registers 6 New Covid-19 Cases

22 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has over the weekend registered six (6) new cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to six thousand and forty-five.

All the cases tested for reasons of travelling. The cases are composed of three males and three females with ages ranging from 34 - 78 years.

No new COVID-19-related death was registered, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to one hundred and eighty-one.

This is the 331st national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. Currently, no one is in hotel quarantine but there are still twenty-seven active cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said a total of two hundred and eighty-five new laboratory test results were received from the National Public Health Lab and from the Medical Research Council.

Of these, he said six tested positive, representing a 2.1% positive test rate.

"Two (2) new COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 3 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation. One (1) COVID-19 patient is currently on oxygen therapy. Two (2) new contacts have been traced and are being monitored," he said.

