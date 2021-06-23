Gambia: Lawmakers Attach Severe Penalty to Trafficking, Related Matters

22 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba AF Touray

Gambian Lawmakers on Monday 21st June 2021 attached severe penalty to trafficking through tourism, after amending Section 13 of the Tourism Offences Act of 2003.

The lawmakers instituted the penalty by incorporating a provision relating to trafficking and other connected matters, while considering the Tourism Offences Bill 2021.

Section 13 of the Tourism Principal Act, sets the penalty for trafficking at not less than fifty thousand dalasi (D50, 000) and an imprisonment for a term not less than five years.

With the new amendment by Lawmakers, the penalty has been made even more severe by increasing it to not less than one hundred thousand dalasi (D100, 000) and in addition, life imprisonment.

Abubacarr Tambadou, the erstwhile Justice Minister who tabled the bill before Members, told them that the bill was a trailblazer for the recognition, observation and domestication of international obligations and commitments relating to women's rights, into our domestic laws.

"This amendment is intended to review and amend the provisions of the Act which is discriminatory against women, as mandated by Section 25 of the Women's Act," former Minister Tambadou once told Deputies.

In a similar but separate development, the current Attorney General and Minister of Justice Dawda Jallow, also tabled a motion before Lawmakers for confirmation from parliamentarians, the appointment of the two shortlisted personnel into the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The motion was subsequently referred to the human rights and public appointment committees of the assembly for scrutiny, consideration and report to the plenary.

Sittings continue today Tuesday 22nd June 2021, at 10:00 am prompt.

