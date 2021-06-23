Zimbabwe: Eliminate Graft to Improve Service Delivery, Africa Told

Mukudzei Chingwere in VICTORIA FALLS

African governments have been told that they have an obligation to eradicate all forms of corruption as a means to guarantee quality service to the citizenry.

The submissions were made by different countries during the ongoing eighth Africa Public Service Day commemorations in Victoria Falls which started on Monday and end today in Victoria Falls. The commemorative events are meant to honour the role played by civil servants in public service provision.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga delivered his keynote address virtually in compliance with the call by health experts to minimise social contact and other countries are also participating virtually. This year's theme is, "Building the Africa we want through embracing an ethical culture that underpins purpose driven leadership in the context of crisis".

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima, who is leading Zimbabwe's delegation at the deliberations, said the Second Republic had strengthened its systems to confront corruption.

"The issue of corruption is dominating the deliberations. Speakers are agreeable that ending corruption is important to improve the quality of service delivery.

"There is need for commitment and strategic leadership in this regard. In Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa has placed emphasis on fighting corruption and we have made progress in that regard," said Prof Mavima. The work of the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission had seen corrupt individuals being prosecuted and the fight against corruption was supposed to be fearless.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Zimbabwe, we are doing exactly that but again fighting corruption cannot be separated from motivating the public services and that is the area Zimbabwe is continuously engaging with workers to address," said Minister Mavima.

South Africa's Minister for Public Service and Administration, Edward Mchunu, also talked about the fight against corruption.

"The African Union declared the year 2018 as the year of fighting corruption across the continent and transparency has played a big part in governance debates. Where do governments and public servants need to focus their attention to address this?

"A government's main currency is legitimacy, honesty, trust, accountability and delivery on undertakings," he said.

"Public servants are elected and appointed to carry out the mandate of the Government of the day -- thus tasked with ensuring that Government is portrayed in a positive light," said Mr Mchunu

Representatives from Kenya said they were also promoting the fight against corruption through the arts industry.