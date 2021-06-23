Zimbabwe: Psmas Rebrands to Improve Service

Herald Reporter

The Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) the largest medical insurer in Zimbabwe, has rebranded to meet customer expectations and improve service delivery.

The society has had to refocus its strategic focus to create value for its stakeholders, rectify system efficiencies affecting turn-around time, enhance card acceptance and access to health care and medication and enable real time payments and processing through automation to keep abreast of the technological environment.

The rebranding process was two-pronged, being both internal and external with the external bringing with it changes on the logo, symbol and pay off line.

PSMAS acting managing director, Dr Nixjoen Mapesa said the PSMAS icon was a stylised P, representing Premier which means elite, top of the range, second to none, pre-eminent.

These are the words that describe its intentions as they come before their stakeholders.

"The blue, red and gold, indicate diversity and all-encompassing compassion for diversity. Its services cater for all people everywhere.

"The ribbon icon on the new logo represents the PSMAS service offering which is wrapped and delivered in a total package that ties together lifestyle, career, wellness, fitness and guaranteed healthcare.

Over the years, PSMAS has mainly catered for the public sector as its mainstream clientele.

However, it has increased its target audience by also focusing on the private sector, while striving to maintain a high level of service to all clients.

Another major strategic focus of the new PSMAS is centred on wellness.

Through its wearables, PSMAS is using technology to provide remote care and capability to influence healthy lifestyle behaviour.

The programme will come with rewards and aims to incentivise healthy behaviour and place Premier Lifestyle at the pinnacle of wellness delivery through technology in the country.

The PSMAS 24/7 Mobile App is an application which can be downloaded on both the Google Play Store and App Store and brings convenience for its members which include online registrations, online payments, an interactive chabot, service provider networks and a branch locator.

The society has also revamped its website and members can make online payments, online registration, access to new products and access to the wellness portal.

PSMAS board chairperson, Dr Jeremiah Bvirindi, said as the organisation grew challenges were also increasing and the transformation was going to bring solutions.

"This transformation and momentum is meant to eliminate the challenges and address issues which have been brought to the fore through independently run customer satisfaction surveys, in which our members and stakeholders gave us a piece of their mind.

"The chorus now is Covid-19 transformed the way we lived and the way we interacted'.

The pandemic speeded up the adoption of digital technologies by several years and many of these changes could be around for a long time.

"Thus as a society, we need to come up with survival skills, for us to stay ahead of competition and remain relevant, a majority of which are technologically driven," he said.