Zimbabwe: Borrowdale Plate On Today

Sports Reporter

BORROWDALE Park will today host the first race, after the signature OK Grand Challenge, with the Borrowdale Plate being the feature race.

As Covid-19 restrictions remain in force in Zimbabwe all the races will strictly be behind closed doors.

Seven races have been lined up for today.

Borrowdale Plate will have seasoned campaigners in Glandstone, who was part of the OK Grand Challenge field, Coachella, Verdier and Fereeq battling for honours.

Favourite Coachella is bred by Professor I M Sanne and owned by John Koumides. He has won over 10 races, from 1 000 metres to 1 260 metres, including the 2017 HRIB Gold Cup.

The Bridget Stidolph trained eight-year-old son of Alado (GB), will face competition from Gorkhan Terzi stablemates, Fereeq and Glandstone.

Glandstone, who has recorded four of his five victories, from 1 100m to 1 260m, before his 2020 1 700m Novice Handicap triumph, remains one of the pre-race favourites.

Fereeq has won more than five races, from 1 260m to 1 800m, and his win over 1800m was in October 2019, when he beat Yarraman, by five lengths.

In August 2020, Fareeq scored again over 1450m, beating Yarraman by a length, at level weights.

Completing the six-runners field race is William the Silent and Love to Bluff, who also stand a good chance, considering their history.

There are seven races on the card and the first is due off at 12:15 and the last at 15:40.

The races will be televised on DSTV Channel 249 -- as well as the Borrowdale Livestream on YouTube, via ClockingTheGallop.