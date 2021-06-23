Zimbabwe: Borrowdale Plate On Today

23 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Sports Reporter

BORROWDALE Park will today host the first race, after the signature OK Grand Challenge, with the Borrowdale Plate being the feature race.

As Covid-19 restrictions remain in force in Zimbabwe all the races will strictly be behind closed doors.

Seven races have been lined up for today.

Borrowdale Plate will have seasoned campaigners in Glandstone, who was part of the OK Grand Challenge field, Coachella, Verdier and Fereeq battling for honours.

Favourite Coachella is bred by Professor I M Sanne and owned by John Koumides. He has won over 10 races, from 1 000 metres to 1 260 metres, including the 2017 HRIB Gold Cup.

The Bridget Stidolph trained eight-year-old son of Alado (GB), will face competition from Gorkhan Terzi stablemates, Fereeq and Glandstone.

Glandstone, who has recorded four of his five victories, from 1 100m to 1 260m, before his 2020 1 700m Novice Handicap triumph, remains one of the pre-race favourites.

Fereeq has won more than five races, from 1 260m to 1 800m, and his win over 1800m was in October 2019, when he beat Yarraman, by five lengths.

In August 2020, Fareeq scored again over 1450m, beating Yarraman by a length, at level weights.

Completing the six-runners field race is William the Silent and Love to Bluff, who also stand a good chance, considering their history.

There are seven races on the card and the first is due off at 12:15 and the last at 15:40.

The races will be televised on DSTV Channel 249 -- as well as the Borrowdale Livestream on YouTube, via ClockingTheGallop.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X