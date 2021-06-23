Nigeria: Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Burning Wife's Hut in Jigawa

23 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Police in Jigawa have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly burning the hut of his wife in Birniwa Local Government area (LGA) of the state.

The Spokesman for the state police command, ASP Shiisu Lawan, confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Wednesday in Dutse.

He said that the suspect was arrested after the police received a report from Kuzoyara village on June 11.

According to the report, at about 1 a.m., the suspect, a resident of Dandari village in Machina LGA, Yobe state, allegedly went to the house of his in-laws at Kuzoyara village and set his wife's hut on fire for turning down his request to go back to his house after they had a misunderstanding.

The PPRO added that that as a result, another hut belonging to the suspect's mother in-law got burnt to ashes, destroying many valuable items.

Lawan, however, said that no life was lost in the incident.

He added that the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) is investigating the incident.

NAN

