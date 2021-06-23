Nigeria: Ebubeagu Not Involved in Demolishing Ebonyi Citizens' Property - Commissioner

23 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the Ebonyi Commissioner for Border, Peace and Conflict Resolution, has said that the Ebubeagu security outfit was not involved in destroying people's property in the state.

Okoro-Emegha made the remark in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to allegations that the outfit was involved in demolishing property belonging to citizens of the state, especially traders.

Okoro-Emegha said that the security outfit was solely concerned with protecting the lives and property of citizens and not to demolish such.

"The ministry of Capital City Development has its own task force as Ebubeagu can never be associated with such act," he said.

There were several petitioners testified against the state Commissioner for Capital City Development, Mr Onyekachi Nwebonyi, during a public hearing organised by the state House of Assembly concerning reports of such destruction.

Some residents had also alleged that the local security outfit was involved in the demolition exercise and needed explanations on such activities.

Reports have it that Nwebonyi had shunned the House summons to explain his alleged role in the reported demolition of property belonging to citizens of the state.

"Mrs Lilian Nwachukwu, Chairman of the House committee investigating reports of such demolitions, confirmed that Nwebonyi had repeatedly shunned the committee's summon.

"You can see that we have concluded the session and Nwebonyi was absent.

"We, however, listened to all the petitioners and assured them that all claims would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate recommendations made.

"We also urged them to submit relevant documents to substantiate their claims," she said.

Mr Chris Elom, a house owner in Abakaliki, claimed that Nwebonyi led thugs to demolish his house in spite of obtaining relevant documents from the Abakaliki Capital Development Board.

Mrs Chimma Chika also claimed that Nwebonyi personally supervised the destruction of her stall in spite of siting it in government approved location.

Efforts made by NAN to get Nwebonyi's reaction proved abortive as he failed to respond to several calls and text messages sent to him.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

