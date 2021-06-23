South Africa: Gupta Money Was Channelled Along Terrorist Network - and Paid for Zuma's Legal Fees

analysis

In a bombshell day of testimony at the Zondo Commission, it was revealed that money from the Gupta enterprise paid Jacob Zuma's Arms Deal legal fees - even while the state was ostensibly footing the legal bill. It has also emerged that the Guptas made use of an international money laundering framework used to finance terrorism and drug cartels.

The Guptas used a number of front companies to channel money to the late advocate Kemp J Kemp to cover former president Jacob Zuma's legal fees.

Research to this effect was presented to the Zondo Commission on Tuesday by Shadow World Investigations' Paul Holden.

A 2013 invoice presented to the commission shows Kemp J Kemp billing Zuma's lawyers Hulley & Associates for legal services rendered in relation to Zuma's unsuccessful attempt to oppose the DA's application to overturn the decision of the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions not to prosecute Zuma in relation to the Arms Deal.

An amount of R60,676.37 was paid to settle an outstanding bill from Kemp, with the funds channelled to Kemp through Gupta front companies Homix and Bapu Trading.

This was at a time when the state was covering Zuma's legal...