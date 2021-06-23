Rwanda: Habimana Named Amavubi U-13 Head Coach for Cecafa Tourney

Former Rwanda international Sosthene Habimana has been appointed as head coach of the Rwanda U-23 team ahead of the Cecafa U-23 Cup tournament next month.

The tournament is scheduled for July 3-18 in Ethiopia.

Habimana, a former interim coach of local side Rayon Sports, will be deputised by Alain Kirasa and Ndoli Mugisha as the first and second assistant coaches, respectively.

Other members of the technical staff include Alex Mugabo as the goalkeepers' coach and Serge Mwambali as a fitness coach.

By press time Tuesday, the newly named coaching team was yet to announce the squad for the regional competition. Neighbours Kenya and Uganda had started training.

Participating countries:

Eritrea, Uganda, Kenya, Djibouti, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Burundi, Rwanda, Somalia and Ethiopia.