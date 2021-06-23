Rwanda: Grassroots Leaders On the Spot for Flouting Covid-19 Measures

Some of the local administrative leaders have been put on the spot for acting recklessly in enforcing the Covid-19 guidelines and that the errant leaders will face the full force of the law.

The warning was issued by the Minister of Local Government, Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi, while appearing on the national broadcaster on Tuesday, June 22.

He was together with his counterparts; Dr Daniel Ngamije of health and Beatha Habyarimana, the Minister of Trade and Industry as well as CP John Bosco Kabera, the Spokesperson of Rwanda National Police.

Shedding light on the new Covid-19 guidelines put in place by the Cabinet meeting on Monday, June 21, Gatabazi pointed out that some local administrative officers have for varied reasons been complicit in flouting Covid-19 control measures, adding that strict measures have been put in place to address that.

He said that some become complicit for different reasons, including 'buying popularity' ahead of local government elections, others are bribed while others tend to extend favours to their acquaintances.

"Let me remind you that all local leaders who are not diligently following up on their respective areas to check the adherence of Covid-19 guidelines will face the full force of the law," Gatabazi said.

"We have informed all of them regarding this complacency," he added, saying that no effort will be spared to curtail the virus.

In a separate interview, the Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera said that the reduction or increase in cases of Covid-19 in the country will only be determined by how Rwandans behave.

"There is no button to press so that the Covid-19 cases increase or reduce, it is all in our hands, it depends on how we are handling and battling the situation," he said.

Urging vigilance for businesses, Minister Habyarimana pointed out that adhering to the Covid-19 measures is in everyone's interests.

"Businesses have to know that acting vigilantly on Covid-19 measures is guarding their business because if not, tomorrow or another day, their businesses will be closed," she said, adding that one would rather serve one client a day than risking serving none in days, in case of a lockdown.

Covid-19 cases have spiked in the past week. On Monday, the country registered a record 622 cases from over 5,000 tests collected, a number that is unprecedented. Six people succumbed to the virus on the same day.

Among the latest measures is the ban on inter-district travel effective Wednesday, June 23 while businesses will close at 6pm ahead of the 7pm curfew countrywide.

Other measures include the ban on wedding activities. All these measures will be in place for at least two weeks starting on Wednesday.