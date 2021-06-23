Nigeria: Oyo Govt Didn't Disengage Workers in Tertiary Institutions - Official

The Oyo State Government has stated that none of its workers in any state-owned tertiary institution was disengaged.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor.

The clarification came on the heels of reports in some national dailies that the state government sacked 184 workers from the state-owned Oke-Ogun Polytechnic in Saki for allegedly protesting against poor remuneration and working conditions.

The statement quoted the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, as saying that the government was only reforming the process of employment of part-time staff.

Olaleye, in the statement, however, said that the affected persons would be reengaged under a clearer condition of service that would ensure they were paid per credit hours of teaching.

"It is mischievous for some opposition voices to launch out and claim that the state government would just terminate the appointment of 184 persons for the fun of it," the commissioner said.

According to him, the new process will bring the engagement of the workers in line with international best practices.

