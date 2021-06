Nigeria: Kumuyi 6-Day 'Divine Connection' Crusade Storms FCT, Other States June 24

Abuja — As Nigerians keep trusting God for intervention in their situation, the General Superintendent, GS, of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Worldwide, Pastor William Kumuyi, is set to storm the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and other states in the country and beyond with a 6-day 'Divine Connection' Crusade.

This was made known in a statement signed by the State Overseer, Deeper Life Bible Church, FCT, Pastor Femi Elijah Adebiyi, where it was mentioned that the Divine Connection Crusade starts from Thursday June 24 and will end on Tuesday June 29, 2021.

The statement also disclosed that the programme is targeting millions of people in FCT and other States and nations featuring salvation, healing, deliverance, breakthrough, revival and lots more for participants in and outside Nigeria.

Explained how the programme will run for the six days the statement indicated that Thursday 22nd June for Evening Crusade for all at Deeper Life Bible Church's Group/District locations across the country and beyond connecting to the programme through satellite or Zoom platforms from 5:30pm, which provisions have been made by the Church for other participants to connect to the programme through Youtube, Facebook, and others.

On Friday June 25, 2021, the Crusade will commence in the evening by 5:30pm for all physical participants at the various church locations and those joining the Crusade via various social media platforms.

Meanwhile, on Saturday June 26, 2021 evening, the Crusade will start from 4.00 pm.

On Sunday June 27, 2021, there will be Sunday Worship in all Deeper Life Bible Church locations from 8:00 am, while in the evening the Crusade will be from 5.30 pm.

On Monday June 28 and on Tuesday June 29, 2021 (which is the last day of the programme), the Crusade starts from 5.30 pm respectively.

The statement reads in part, "We have come to declare good news! News of a new beginning and turning point in the lives of people in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the 36 States of Nigeria and the rest of the world!

"The Lord has laid it on the heart of the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Worldwide, Pastor (Dr) William Kumuyi, to hold the 6-day Explosive Crusade in Abuja, with the theme, 'Divine Connection!'

"This programme is divinely and specially arranged for all people as Pastor (Dr) William Kumuyi will minister live all the six days of the programme from the headquarters of the Church in Abuja.

"God has helped the Church to put all in place to ensure participants get the best of the six-day power-packed programme.

"We have put in place all measures of keeping to the COVID-19 protocol; concrete security arrangement; emergency healthcare services; control measures for vehicular and human traffic; and other measures to ensure an itch-free programme.

"We are working closely with security experts and health professionals and proper attention is given to participants' safety and protection as God Almighty is there to give cover for everybody.

"We want to assure the people of the FCT that God has specially packaged their blessings and miracles in an amazing way that will surprise them on what God is going to do for them from June 24-29, 2021.

"There is going to be salvation and freedom from all sinful bondages; healing for all kinds of diseases and sicknesses; deliverance from all satanic attacks, oppression and possession; unprecedented breakthrough in all areas of life; children as gifts to the barren; breaking and disconnecting from all curses; victory over failures, bad-lucks and stagnation; absolutely destroying every terminal problem; joy and celebration guaranteed; and many other divine interventions."

The statement also assured participants of turning point in their destiny as they divinely connect with the Almighty God within the period of the Crusade.

"It shall be unforgettable because the programme is divinely arranged for them by God", it added.

Vanguard News Nigeria