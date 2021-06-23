Nigeria: Install Safety Valves to Reduce Explosions, FRSC Urges Tanker Owners

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised tanker owners to install safety valves to stem incessant tankers' explosions in the country.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the State Sector Commander, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.Umar gave the advice while reacting to the multiple tankers explosion on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway which claimed two lives, and one injured, while 13 vehicles got burnt in the incident.

The sector commander said there was need for tanker owners to install safety valves to prevent their tankers from spilling contents on the roads whenever accident occurred.

He said safety on the road was a collective responsibility, urging owners of the tankers to adhere strictly to simple safety measures to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

Umar said the agency had sent trained officials to all loading depots in the area, to ensure that tankers coming into the depots were properly checked to ensure road worthiness.

"But unfortunately, some of the depot authorities refused to cooperate with the FRSC officials for one reason or the other, which is best known to them.

"So, in a case where depot authority refuses to cooperate with the corps personnel to inspect such vehicles, that is why problems like tanker explosions happen on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

"The corps will continue to seek collaboration with all necessary authorities at the depots, to ensure that they cooperate with us for proper inspection of their vehicles," he said.

Umar expressed the agency's commitment to ensuring sanity and safety of lives and property on the road.

He also, advised them to ensure that their vehicles were mechanically sound before putting them on the road to avoid mishaps.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria