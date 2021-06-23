Nigeria: Edo APC, Govt At War Over Demolition of Buildings

23 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ozioruva Aliu

Edo State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, and the state government have engaged in a war of words over the demolition of two property in parts of the state capital alleged to have contravened town planning regulations.

A statement, yesterday, by the state Chairman of APC, Col David Imuse (retd), condemned the demolition of a property on 13, Aideyan Street, Ihama axis of GRA, Benin City, and another building housing over 60 stores, which was under construction on 90, Akenzua Road, both in Benin City.

He said: "It is distressing that the Obaseki government is celebrating these demolitions like a rampaging occupation force."

Imuse said these property didn't drop from the skies, and have been under construction with the knowledge of the Edo State Department of Physical and Urban Planning and that the explanation that their owners failed to get relevant approvals as the basis for their demolition does not hold water.

But the state government said the demolition of illegal structures in parts of the state capital was in line with the urban renewal agenda of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.

The state government, in a notice dated June 18, 2021, by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical and Urban Development, Chris Abode, said the government began the demolition of illegal structures following the expiration of notices earlier served on them for violating the state Town Planning Laws and Regulations.

The ministry said the owner of the property in Aideyan had earlier been served notices on his property on June 6, 2021, with a reminder to remove or demolish the building after they allegedly failed to meet necessary approvals.

