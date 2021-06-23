South Africa: Harbouring Good Intentions - Transnet's Ports to Be Corporatised 15 Years After Legislation Came Into Force

analysis

South Africa's president is on a drive to announce structural reforms that will unlock growth and stimulate job creation. Last week it was the announcement that private companies could generate 100MW of electricity for self-use, and the partial privatisation of SAA. This week it was to announce a measure that will help unlock efficiencies in South Africa's poorly performing ports.

Almost 15 years after the National Ports Act came into effect on 26 November 2006, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) will be corporatised and established as an independent subsidiary of Transnet SOC Ltd.

This critical step was a key part of the legislation that was designed with the modernisation and efficient operations of South Africa's ports in mind.

The company will have its own board of directors which will be appointed by the minister of public enterprises and not Transnet.

"This will create a clear separation between the roles of the infrastructure owner, which is the Transnet National Ports Authority, and the terminal operator, which is Transnet Port Terminals," Ramaphosa said at the announcement in Cape Town on Tuesday.

"The functional and legal separation of these roles, which are currently operating divisions of...