Mozambique: SANDF Budget Cuts Threaten Hopes of SA Military Intervention in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado

analysis

The key question is whether South Africa is well positioned to provide military assistance to Mozambique in light of these cuts, especially with the former expected to play a leading role in the intervention in Cabo Delgado province.

Siphokuhle Mathe is a Communications Fellow at the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR).

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has announced that her department, particularly the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), is being defunded through an estimated R15-billion budget cut.

The mid-term expenditure framework adopted by National Treasury effectively threatens the ability of the SANDF to carry out its mandate and to function optimally in its operations. In the short term, the key question is whether South Africa is well positioned to provide military assistance to Mozambique in light of this budget cut, especially with South Africa expected to play a leading role in the intervention in Cabo Delgado province.

Cabo Delgado has been caught up in a security challenge for four years since the first terrorist insurgency in October 2017. According to the UN Refugee Agency, an estimated 713,000 people have been internally displaced in northern Mozambique since 2017, with the vast majority (674,000)...