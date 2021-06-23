Egypt: Trade, Tourism Ministers Discuss Arrangements for Egypt's Participation in Expo 2020 Dubai

Minister of Trade and Industry Nivene Gamea and Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled el Enani discussed on Tuesday arrangements for Egypt's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, set for October.

In a statement by the Trade and Industry Ministry, Gamea said that the meeting came within coordination and cooperation between the ministry and all government bodies to render Egypt's participation in the exhibition successful.

It also reflects Egypt's position on the regional and international arenas, Gamea added.

She further cited the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry's organization of the Pharaohs' Golden Parade on April 3, saying this event raises participating countries' expectations about what Egypt will show in Expo 2020 Dubai.

She noted that Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli appreciated preparatory efforts exerted to make the Egyptian pavilion in the exhibition a success and directed to offer all support to achieve its targeted goals, topped by shedding light on the concept of integration with the world to achieve a better future through Egypt's major development initiatives in all aspects of life.

For his part, the tourism minister said that the meeting falls within a series of meetings with the trade and industry minister after touring the Egyptian pavilion in Expo 200 Dubai in May.

He lauded the great efforts in making the interior and exterior designs of the Egyptian pavilion at the exhibition that show explicitly the identity of Egypt through pharaonic drawings and hieroglyphic symbols on the facade of the pavilion.

Expo 2020 was originally scheduled for October 20, 2020 - April 10, 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Arab Emirates, the new dates are October 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022.

