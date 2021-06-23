Egypt: UN DESA Hails Egypt's Successful Economic And Social Reform Program

United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) has hailed Egypt's third Voluntary National Review (VNR) in which it would share with the international community its strides to lay the foundations for more resilient economy and community capable of weathering adverse unexpected shocks such as COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees in the 3rd global virtual workshop for countries that submitted their 2021 Voluntary National Reviews praised the Egyptian experiment in transferring the Sustainable Development Goals at the domestic level, according to a statement by the Planning Ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry's Sustainable Development Unit participated in the 3rd global virtual workshop for countries that submitted their 2021 Voluntary National Reviews as part of Egypt's ongoing preparations to submit its third VNR during the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) set to be held in July 2021.

The DESA presented an overview of the HLPF 2021 program, highlighting the "SDG Acceleration Actions," which is an online platform set up to introduce measures taken and initiatives launched to accelerate implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In this regard, Egypt's initiatives showcased as part of the SDG Acceleration Actions, including Decent Life initiative, were praised in addition to the State's efforts to upgrade slum areas to secure safe housing for all.

The Sustainable Development Unit's officials said the Planning Ministry will represent Egypt in submitting the third VNR on July 12 during the HLPF 2021 and will hold an event on the sidelines of the forum on the localization of the SDGs and reinforcement of the concept of "Leaving no One Behind."